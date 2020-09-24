Theatre Audience Numbers Are Set To Increase In NSW, As Restrictions Ease

Some good news for New South Wales and Sydney punters. From Thursday, 1st October, restrictions on venues will be slightly eased. Venues will be allowed to have guests up to 50 per cent of their capacity for up to 1,000 guests.

Theatres, cinemas, and concert halls will be able to put shows on again across New South Wales and Sydney. It comes after New South Wales reported its third consecutive day with no community transmission of COVID-19.

The eased restrictions will see live music venues be allowed guests up to 50 per cent of their venue’s capacity, however ticket sales will be capped at 1,000. Corporate events will be introduced a cap of 300 guests.

New South Wales’ Minister for the Arts Don Harwin says, “For workers across the full spectrum of the performing arts — from box office staff to ushers, from technicians and roadies to the artists — this change means more jobs.”

On top of the live music news, Sydney and New South Wales will be allowed to dance at weddings again — well, 20 guests at least. And more than one parent can now watch their children at weekend sport.

Exciting times.

The eased restrictions in Sydney and New South Wales come after the government recently announced a plan to “reinvigorate” its nightlife. The 24-Hour Economy Strategy is a five pronged plan to open Sydney up and reignite the economy.