Thelma Plum Announces 2020 Nationwide Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020

Aussie music angel Thelma Plum is keeping the momentum going after a colossal 2019 with the announcement of a huge nationwide tour later this year.

The Homecoming Queen tour comes off the back of her debut album Better In Blak, which was nominated for ‘Album Of The Year’ at last year’s ARIA Awards and came in at a healthy #3 on triple j‘s album poll.

On top of that, she also did very well in triple j‘s 2019 Hottest 100, with ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78, ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Better In Blak’ at #9, making her the highest ranking First Nations artist ever.

This tour will take on 13 cities around the country this May, June and July, kicking off in Kingscliff and wrapping things up in Brisbane. She was also just announced on the Splendour In The Grass lineup.

It’s not just Thelma on her own either. She’s being supported by explosive pop artist Kira Puru, making for sure-to-be stellar concert.

Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info below.

[embedded content]

Thelma Plum 2020 Nationwide Tour

Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Friday, 21st February

With special guest Kira Puru

Thursday, 28th May

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May

The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

UC Refectory, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 11th June

Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 12th June

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 13th June

The River, Margaret River

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 19th June

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 20th June

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 26th June

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 27th June

NEX, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 3rd July

Gilligan’s, Cairns

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website