Thelma Plum Announces 2020 Nationwide Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020
Aussie music angel Thelma Plum is keeping the momentum going after a colossal 2019 with the announcement of a huge nationwide tour later this year.
The Homecoming Queen tour comes off the back of her debut album Better In Blak, which was nominated for ‘Album Of The Year’ at last year’s ARIA Awards and came in at a healthy #3 on triple j‘s album poll.
On top of that, she also did very well in triple j‘s 2019 Hottest 100, with ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78, ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Better In Blak’ at #9, making her the highest ranking First Nations artist ever.
This tour will take on 13 cities around the country this May, June and July, kicking off in Kingscliff and wrapping things up in Brisbane. She was also just announced on the Splendour In The Grass lineup.
It’s not just Thelma on her own either. She’s being supported by explosive pop artist Kira Puru, making for sure-to-be stellar concert.
Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info below.
Thelma Plum 2020 Nationwide Tour
Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Friday, 21st February
With special guest Kira Puru
Thursday, 28th May
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 29th May
The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
UC Refectory, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 11th June
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 12th June
Astor Theatre, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 13th June
The River, Margaret River
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 19th June
Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 20th June
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 26th June
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 27th June
NEX, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 3rd July
Gilligan’s, Cairns
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website