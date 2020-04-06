Thelma Plum Announces Rescheduled 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 6, 2020
Thelma Plum was forced to postpone her nationwide tour last month after restrictions on mass gatherings and live events were put in place thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. But now she’s finally delivered the rescheduled dates for us to look forward to.
In a statement made on her social media by her team, it has been revealed that the Homecoming Queen Tour – which was originally set to happen from May to July – will take place in mid November and go all the way through to late December.
Already purchased tickets will remain valid for these new dates. Those unable to attend can obtain a refund from point of purchase until Wednesday, 6th May.
There has also been a stack of new shows announced, with a few venue changes. However, Plum was unable to reschedule the shows in Cairns and Bunbury, but promised she’ll back as soon as she can.
Earlier this year, Plum revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Brisbane from London.
“All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people,” she wrote.
Kira Puru will be still be supporting Plum across all dates.
Check the full list of rescheduled dates below.
Thelma Plum 2020 Rescheduled National Tour
Saturday, 13th June Wednesday, 11th November – NEW DATE
The River, Margaret River
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 12th June Thursday, 12th November – NEW DATE
Astor Theatre, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 15th November
The Gov, Adelaide – NEW SHOW
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 29th May Friday, 20th November – NEW DATE
Armitage Centre, Toowoomba – NEW VENUE
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 26th June Thursday, 26th November – NEW DATE
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June Friday, 27th November – NEW DATE
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets – SOLD OUT
Saturday, 28th November
Metro Theatre, Sydney – NEW SHOW
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 19th June Sunday, 29th November
Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 20th June Friday, 4th December
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Tickets – SOLD OUT
Saturday, 5th December
Torquay Hotel, Torquay – NEW SHOW
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 27th June Thursday, 10th December
NEX, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June Friday, 11th December
UC Refectory, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 12th December
Uni Bar, Hobart – NEW SHOW
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 28th May Friday, 18th December – NEW DATE
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th July Saturday, 19th – NEW DATE
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website