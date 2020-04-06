Thelma Plum Announces Rescheduled 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 6, 2020

Thelma Plum was forced to postpone her nationwide tour last month after restrictions on mass gatherings and live events were put in place thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. But now she’s finally delivered the rescheduled dates for us to look forward to.

In a statement made on her social media by her team, it has been revealed that the Homecoming Queen Tour – which was originally set to happen from May to July – will take place in mid November and go all the way through to late December.

Already purchased tickets will remain valid for these new dates. Those unable to attend can obtain a refund from point of purchase until Wednesday, 6th May.

There has also been a stack of new shows announced, with a few venue changes. However, Plum was unable to reschedule the shows in Cairns and Bunbury, but promised she’ll back as soon as she can.

Earlier this year, Plum revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Brisbane from London.

“All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people,” she wrote.

Kira Puru will be still be supporting Plum across all dates.

Check the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Thelma Plum 2020 Rescheduled National Tour

Saturday, 13th June Wednesday, 11th November – NEW DATE

The River, Margaret River

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 12th June Thursday, 12th November – NEW DATE

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 15th November

The Gov, Adelaide – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May Friday, 20th November – NEW DATE

Armitage Centre, Toowoomba – NEW VENUE

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 26th June Thursday, 26th November – NEW DATE

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June Friday, 27th November – NEW DATE

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 28th November

Metro Theatre, Sydney – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 19th June Sunday, 29th November

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 20th June Friday, 4th December

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 5th December

Torquay Hotel, Torquay – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 27th June Thursday, 10th December

NEX, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June Friday, 11th December

UC Refectory, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 12th December

Uni Bar, Hobart – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 28th May Friday, 18th December – NEW DATE

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Tickets: Official Website