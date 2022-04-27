Thelma Plum Announces The ‘Making It Up To You’ Tour

Thelma Plum is getting back to venues in Victoria this May and June on her ‘Making It Up To You’ tour.

The run of shows, originally cancelled as part of her Homecoming Queen tour in 2020 and 2021, are now back on the cards. Lining up alongside Thelma’s shows at VIVID Live in Sydney with Paul Kelly, these special Victorian shows will be the best chance to see Thelma perform her own headline dates. Returning to these venues is something the singer is very excited for; 2022 is continuing to show itself as being a massive one for the Brissy based artist.

“I am super excited about playing the Vivid Live shows with Paul Kelly,” she says. “But with headline shows not just a dream, it’s a great time to do some of my own dates, so the band and I are so keen to get back on the road!”

Listen to ‘Homecoming Queen’ by Thelma Plum below:

The shows will see Thelma perform cuts from her acclaimed Better In Blak record, as well as some new tunes from upcoming projects – which we’ll no doubt be hearing about very soon.

Tickets for the ‘Making It Up To You’ tour are on sale now via Thelma Plum’s website.