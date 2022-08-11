Thelma Plum Has Released Her New ‘Meanjin’ EP

Thelma Plum has officially unveiled her long-awaited new Meanjin EP. Described as a “love letter to her hometown”, the six-track release serves as Plum’s first collection of new material since her 2019 album, Better In Blak.

Having teased the new EP over the past few months, it’s been previewed sporadically by way of recent singles ‘Backseat Of My Mind’ and ‘When It Rains It Pours’. Now, the new EP has been officially unveiled, alongside the release of a music video for opening track, ‘The Brown Snake’.

Thelma Plum – ‘The Brown Snake’

[embedded content]

According to Thelma, Meanjin was written as a way of reflecting and reminiscing on her time growing up in, and returning to, the Sunshine State. No clearer is this illustrated than in ‘The Brown Snake’, named for the nickname given to the Brisbane River. Serving as a source of inspiration for Thelma, accompanying Johnny Moubarak-directed clip sees her and her band taking a ferry trip along the river.

“In strange times you always tend to look back at warm memories for comfort, and when I was confined to an apartment overlooking The Brown Snake, I found myself writing music about Meanjin, the place I grew up in and have gravitated back to,”Thelma explains. “It’s blowing a musical kiss to the things I’ve loved.”

“Thelma is such a charismatic person and by nature people are drawn to her, myself included,” added Moubarak. “Working alongside Thelma, I realised we both share a passion for storytelling and nostalgia…and we both love Brisbane. The video for ‘Brown Snake’ embodies all of this. I’m humbled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with such a passionate and creative artist.”

The release of the new Meanjin EP comes just two weeks before Thelma Plum launches a national tour in support of its arrival, with GRAACE and Jem Cassar Daley set to serve as special guests at the shows.

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’ Tour 2022

Thursday, 25th August – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, NSW / Gundungarra and Dharug Country

Friday, 26th August – The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW / Awabakal Country

Saturday, 27th August – UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT / Ngunnawal

Thursday, 1st September – Forum, Melbourne, VIC / Wurundjeri Country

Friday, 2nd September – The Gov, Adelaide, SA / Kaurna Country

Saturday, 3rd September – Spring Time Festival, Gold Coast, QLD / Yugambeh Country

Friday, 9th September- The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD / Meanjin

Saturday, 10th September- Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD / Kabi Kabi Country

Friday, 16th September – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW / Gadigal Country

Saturday, 24th September – Good Day Sunshine Festival, Busselton, WA / Wadandi Boodja

Tickets on sale now.

