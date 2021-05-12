Thelma Plum, Missy Higgins & More To Play Sydney Concert Series ‘Winter At The Domain’

Thelma Plum, Missy Higgins, Ball Park Music and more have all been enlisted to play new Sydney concert series ‘Winter At The Domain’.

As is pretty self-explanatory, the concerts will take place at The Domain in the smack bang centre of Sydney throughout June and July.

The series also follows on from ‘Summer At The Domain’, which sported a similar lineup though was postponed several times due to both the coronavirus pandemic and weather.

Other notable acts on the ‘Winter At The Domain’ lineup include The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, Baker Boy, Miiesha, The Presets, Holy Holy and more.

In addition, Heaps Gay’s 8th Birthday Carnival will be kicking off the concert series, and Plum, Baker Boy and Miiesha will be joining forces for a special night in conjunction with NAIDOC Week.

For the series, The Domain will be split into two separate areas – The Big Top, where all the performances will be, and Winterpark, where there will be an array of other activities punters can revel in throughout the winter holidays – including an ice rink.

Tickets for the series go on sale midday Wednesday, 19th May via official website. Check out the full lineup and all dates below.

Winter At The Domain 2021

Tickets on sale midday Wednesday, 19th May

Saturday, 26th June

Heaps Gay’s 8th Birthday Carnival

Saturday, 3rd July

Hot Dub Time Machine (Matinee)

Saturday, 3rd July

Hot Dub Time Machine (Evening Show)

Friday, 9th July

Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Miiesha

Sunday, 11th July

Missy Higgins, Dan Sultan, Coterie

Friday, 16th July

The Cat Empire + Boy & Bear

Saturday, 17th July

The Presets, Choomba, Ninajirachi

Sunday, 18th July

Ball Park Music, Holy Holy