Thelma Plum Shares ‘When It Rains It Pours’, Announces New EP & Tour Dates

Thelma Plum has shared a new single, ‘When It Rains It Pours’, and announced a new EP, Meanjin. ‘When It Rains It Pours’ follows Plum’s recent single, ‘Backseat Of My Mind’, and sees the beloved singer-songwriter deliver another breathtaking song from the heart, about the heartland.

“After far too much solo time spent in lockdown, I was sitting on my balcony watching my neighbours set up this extravagant looking dinner party during a classic Brissi downpour,” Plum said in a statement regarding the origins of ‘When It Rains It Pours’. “I was lonely and missed my family terribly. I longed to be sitting around a table with them, but I wrote ‘When It Rains It Pours’ instead.”

Reflecting on the creation and purpose of Meanjin as a whole, Plum said, “We all know what happened at the start of 2020 – I was in the middle of recording an album in London when the world changed an in between lockdowns and floods I kept working on music and it became apparent that I had a whole separate body of work, which was a love letter to my hometown of Meanjin – so here it is for you all.”

To celebrate the release of Meanjin, Plum will be hitting the road throughout August and September. GRAACE and Jem Cassar Daley will join Plum for each show, much to the delight of Plum herself. “I can’t believe am lucky enough to have both GRAACE and Jem Cassar Daley join me on this tour,” she said. “They are artists I adore and I can’t wait to see you all.”

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’ Tour 2022

Thursday, 25th August – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, NSW / Gundungarra and Dharug Country

Friday, 26th August – The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW / Awabakal Country

Saturday, 27th August – UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT / Ngunnawal

Thursday, 1st September – Forum, Melbourne, VIC / Wurundjeri Country

Friday, 2nd September – The Gov, Adelaide, SA / Kaurna Country

Saturday, 3rd September – Spring Time Festival, Gold Coast, QLD / Yugambeh Country

Friday, 9th September- The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD / Meanjin

Saturday, 10th September- Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD / Kabi Kabi Country

Friday, 16th September – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW / Gadigal Country

Saturday, 24th September – Good Day Sunshine Festival, Busselton, WA / Wadandi Boodja

Tickets for the Meanjin tour go on sale on Thursday, 14th July at 9am here.

