Thelma Plum & The Jungle Giants Lead 2020 Queensland Music Awards Winners

The 2020 Queensland Music Awards went down inside Brissie’s Fortitude Music Hall last night, celebrating Sunshine State-bred tunesmiths’ artistic and commercial success of over the past year.

Leading the long list of trophy winners was Thelma Plum, who snagged the coveted Album Of The Year gong with her critically-acclaimed debut album Better In Blak, while The Jungle Giants took out both the Song Of The Year and the Pop categories for their latest single ‘Heavy Hearted’.

Elsewhere, DZ Deathrays took out the Heavy category with ‘Still No Change’, Eliza & The Delusionals won the Rock category with ‘Just Exist’, Carmouflage Rose nabbed the Hip-Hop gong for ‘Sele’ and The Kite String Tangle got the Electronic/Dance award for ‘P()L4R’.

While Brisbane punk icon Brentyn ‘Rollo’ Rollason was posthumously honoured with the Grant McLennan Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of inspiring others in the music industry via his work onstage for Blowhard and offstage with Splurt Records, whereas the $10,000 Queensland Government’s 2020 Billy Thorpe Scholarship was awarded to Harry Phillips, who scores a fat cash prize to record his next release along with career planning advice from Chugg Entertainment.

QMusic CEO Angela Samut says: “2019 was a stellar year for Queensland music and tonight we got to celebrate some of our finest homegrown talent who are at the forefront of Queensland artists making big waves on the national and global music front.”

Catch the full list of 2020 QMA winners below.

[embedded content]

Album Of The Year – Presented by APRA AMCOS

THELMA PLUM – Better In Blak

Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Presented by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland

HARRY PHILLIPS

QMusic Honorary Award

DENIS HANDLIN

Blues / Roots – Presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest

BUSBY MAROU -‘Naba Norem’

Thomas Marou, Jeremy Busby

Country – Presented by CMC Rocks

OH HARLOW – Give It A Miss

Tiana Dennis, Briannah Dennis, Nolan Wynne

Electronic / Dance – Presented by The Big Pineapple Music Festival

THE KITE STRING TANGLE – ‘P()L4R’

Daniel Harley, Bridgette Amofah

QMusic Emerging Artist Of The Year- Presented by Noisegate

HOPE D

Export Achievement Award – Presented by Lyrical Road

NAT DUNN

Grant McLennan Life Achievement Award – Presented by QMusic

BRENTYN ‘ROLLO’ ROLLASON

Heavy – Presented by The Tshirt Mill

DZ DEATHRAYS – ‘Still No Change’

Shane Parsons, Simon Ridley, Lachlan Ewbank

Hip-Hop / Rap – Presented by The Sound Garden

CARMOUFLAGE ROSE – ‘Sele’

Graham Herrington, James Angus, Matthew Khabbaz

Highest Selling Single

AMY SHARK – ‘Mess Her Up’

Amy Shark

Highest Selling Album

CONRAD SEWELL – Life

Indigenous – Presented by TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel

MAU POWER – ‘Arrived ft. Marcus Corowa’

Patrick Mau

Jazz – Presented by Running Boards

SEAN FORAN – ‘Monkey’

Sean Foran

Pop – Presented by Hit Network

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – Heavy Hearted

Sam Hales

Rock – Presented by The Triffid

ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS – ‘Just Exist’

Eliza Klatt, Kurt Skuse, Ashley Martin

Schools (Grade 6 – 12) – Presented by JMC Academy

HANNI – ‘Wired’

Hannah Schloman, Marco Ghikas

Singer Songwriter / Folk – Presented by Savannah In The Round

JAGUAR JONZE – Beijing Baby

Deena Lynch, Tim Tan

Song Of The Year – Presented by Green Beacon Brewing Co

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – ‘Heavy Hearted’

Sam Hales

Soul / Funk / RNB – Presented by Katarzyna

PINK MATTER – Soul Fruit

Kerry Raywood, Isobel De Leon, Megan Christensen, Elizabeth Scott

World – Presented by Howard Smith Wharves

MATT HSU’S ORCHESTRA – Make Everything

Matthew Hsu, Ashleigh Finlay