Them Crooked Vultures Reunite For Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Them Crooked Vultures have reunited for a one-off performance, appearing as part of the tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As Pitchfork reports, it was the rock supergroup’s first live performance in over 12 years.

The brief set saw the group perform three tracks, including ‘Gunman’ from their sole studio album, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ and a cover of Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’.

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Gunman (Live)’

[embedded content]

Them Crooked Vultures emerged in 2009 as a collaboration between Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones. The group released their debut self-titled album in late 2009, and supported it with a number of international tour dates, last playing at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival in 2010.

Since then, there have been numerous hints towards either a live reunion or a new album, with both Grohl and Homme confirming the group was still an active concern, though no concrete plans were made.

The reunion performance occurred during the first of two tribute concerts to Hawkins, who passed away in March at the age of 50. The concert, held at London’s Wembley Stadium, featured appearances from Queen, Supergrass, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Liam Gallagher, and the Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters were joined by a number of guest drummers for their set, including Josh Freese (Devo), Rufus Taylor (The Darkness), Travis Barker (Blink 182), Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim (Weather Report) and Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane Hawkins. Foo Fighters’ set also featured a guest appearance from Paul McCartney, who performed The Beatles’ ‘Oh! Darling’ and ‘Helter Skelter’.

Further Reading

Josh Homme Hints At New Music From Them Crooked Vultures

From Brian May To Miley Cyrus: A History Of Taylor Hawkins’ Collaborations

Watch Pearl Jam Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighters Cover