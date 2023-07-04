Theo Parrish, Unknown T & More Added To Melbourne Fest The Eighty-Six

Earlier this year it was announced that Melbourne would be scoring a brand new festival called The Eighty-Six. The event will take over a bunch of venues – including bars, record stores, bowls clubs, and more – between Northcote and Preston, that being the 86 tram route.

Acts like Los Bitchos, Otoboke Beaver, and UK indie favourite Connie Constance were already announced as part of the lineup, and now promoters have added a handful more – including Detroit selector Theo Parrish, UK drill act Unknown T, and Dennis Bovell.

Unknown T: ‘Who Said Drill’s Dead’

[embedded content]

Ambient and experimental artists Ros Bandt and Ariel Kalma will team up for a performance at Northcote Uniting Church, while Bez from Happy Mondays will appear in conversation at the Thornbury Theatre.

There’ll also be a free Sunday afternoon party dedicated to Melbourne music legend Graeme Thomas, founder of Preston Records, Preston Studios and member of The Prestones. See all the additions and other program information on the website.

Promoters have also flagged that additional shows for Otoboke Beaver and Los Bitchos have been announced, after their first dates sold out.

The full Eighty-Six program will drop this month.

The Eighty-Six 2023 Lineup

Otoboke Beaver

Connie Constance

Los Bitchos

Makaya McCraven

Built To Spill

How Long Gone (Live)

Theo Parrish

Unknown T

Ros Bandt & Ariel Kalma

The Preston Records Revue

…more to be announced

Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October – Various venues, Northcote to Preston, Melbourne

For more information and to register for tickets, head to The Eighty-Six website.

