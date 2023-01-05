Theophilus London Has Been Found “Safe and Well” After Being Reported Missing

Trinidadian-American musician Theophilus London has been found, according to an Instagram post from his cousin, Mikhail Noel. “We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” said Noel, who last week joined other members of his family in filing a missing persons report for the 35-year-old singer, songwriter and rapper.

“At this time the family would love prayers and privacy,” Noel said. “Thank you all!!!”

Theophilus London – ‘Whiplash’ (Feat. Tame Impala)

In the post caption, Noel thanked the wider community for their assistance in locating London. “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” he wrote. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

London’s family filed a missing persons report with LAPD on Tuesday, 27th December. In a news release regarding London’s disappearance, the LAPD stated that London was last seen on 15th October 15, 2022 “in the ‘Skid Row’ area of Los Angeles.” London’s family members lost contact with the musician in October 2022, according to the LAPD.

People were asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers, while the family encouraged people to contact Noel directly.

London’s third and most recent album, Bebey, came out in January 2020 and featured the Tame Impala collaborations ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Only You’ (a cover of the Steve Monite song). Other guests on the album included Kristian Hamilton, Gemaine, Lil Yachty, Ian Isiah, Raekwon, Giggs and Ariel Pink.

In 2015, London appeared on Kanye West’s single ‘All Day’ and joined Mark Ronson’s Uptown Special tour, filling in for Bruno Mars.

