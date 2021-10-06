There are Many Metal-Rich Asteroids Nearby to Investigate

Universe Today: Usually, when the topic of asteroid mining comes up, thoughts turn to the riches of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The sheer size and scale of the available resources in these asteroids are astounding and overshadow a much more accessible resource – Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that are much closer to home. Now a team from the University of Arizona (UA) has spent some time looking at these near neighbors and realized some are very similar to one of the most famous asteroids in the belt – Psyche. Psyche is well known for its high metal content, which interests nascent asteroid miners because of the value of materials it contains. With 85% of its weight contained in metals, even a 50-meter (164-foot) object could have vast reserves of material that could be used to build out Earth’s space infrastructure, but without the hindrance of having to launch it from a gravity well. UT video discussing asteroid mining. The UA researchers looked at two distinct NEAs – 1986 DA and 2016 ED85, which appeared similar to Psyche. They then calculated the total amount of material available in just one of those asteroids (1986 DA) and realized it could contain more …