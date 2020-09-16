There’s A COVID-Safe Music Festival Coming To Aus Next Month With A World First Format

As Western Australia becomes the only area of mainland Australia that seems to be returning to some level of normalcy, there’s a new type of music festival coming to the state that fits COVID-19 safe standards.

Good Day Sunshine festival is set to go down on Saturday, 31st October in Busselton, WA, with a pretty stacked lineup including John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Josh Pyke and more.

The festival has a capacity of 5000, which frankly seems unthinkable given the year we’ve had, but Good Day Sunshine has figured out a pretty innovative way to get around this – a fucking rotating stage.

The event will be separated into four quadrants, all named after famous surf spots in the area – Cobblestones, Windmills, The Point and Injidup. In the centre will be the main stage, with a rotating turntable that the band will play on. This is a world first, folks.

Each area will operate as an individual event, with their own bar, merch stand, food stalls, amenities and more.

“We are excited to roll out this format for Good Day Sunshine. It will be great to have music events of a larger capacity rolling in Australia again,” said Ross Macpherson, Macro Music CEO.

“We have been working with the local council, police, health and various other stakeholders to ensure the

format complies with the current COVID guidelines for WA. All have been incredibly supportive of our ideas. We will be monitoring the situation, and we are in constant contact with the relevant stakeholders. Should the situation in WA change, we will work to whatever guidelines are needed. The health and safety of our patrons and the state of WA are our top

priority.”

The festival has also noted that should WA experience a second wave and the event gets cancelled, they’re prepared to refund all tickets.

Watch a video demonstrating how the festival will work, and check out all important details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Good Day Sunshine 2020 Full Lineup

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

Josh Pyke

Vikki Thorn (yet to be announced)

Kyle Lionhart

Dulcie

Moon & Honey

Good Day Sunshine 2020

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 31st October

Barnard Park, Busselton

Tickets: Official Website