There’s A Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Listening Party Happening In Sydney This Week

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 13, 2020

In case you missed the news, the final Mac Miller album, titled Circles, will be released this Friday. Now, Warner Music Australia has announced that there will be a listening party on Thursday, 16th January for his fans.

Miller’s family shared the news of Circles last week, saying that “we simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

Additionally, the first song from the album, titled ‘Good News’, has also been released.

The listening event will be intimate, and will give Aussie Mac Miller fans a chance to connect and celebrate the life and artistry of the late rapper, who passed away in 2018.

To gain the possibility of entry to the event, you have to let Warner know what Mac and his music means to you. You can enter here.

It is super intimate and even phone-free, meaning this is certainly a special opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of an artist that was taken from us much too soon.

Watch the video for ‘Good News’ below.