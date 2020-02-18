There’s An Encore Screening Of Bushfire Relief Concert Fire Fight Australia This Weekend

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

If you missed watching the live television stream of last weekend’s massive bushfire relief fundraiser Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, never fear – you’ll have a second chance this Saturday night (22nd February).

From 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus, you’ll be able to catch all the highlights from the 10-hour broadcast of the sold-out concert, which saw big names like Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Amy Shark and k.d. lang join forces to raise over $9.8 million for bushfire relief efforts.

Performing to a crowd of 75,000, there were a number of big moments from the concert, such as Queen reprising their 1985 Live Aid set in full for the first time ever with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are the Champions’.

Then, of course, there was John Farnham alongside Mitch Tambo, Olivia Newton-John and Brian May, bringing the night to a close with a show-stopping rendition of Farnsey’s hit ‘You’re the Voice’.