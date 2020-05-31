“These 5 lovely K-drama stars work harder than any of us!”

What’s a good K-drama without an alluring female lead that will capture your heart with their beauty and stellar acting performance?

Aside from hot oppas K-drama series can offer, their highlights are also the females who are able to portray roles with such ease and grace.

Through the years, these actresses have become more than just TV personalities people adore. They have evolved into women audiences idolize. But, it definitely wasn’t a breeze to be able to get to the stature they are into now—most worked so incredibly hard, with colorful life stories and painful struggles, without any of it evident on their glowing, youthful faces.