These Aussie Classics Are Being Reissued On Vinyl For Aus Music Month

In honour of Aus Music Month coming up this November, big-dog record label Warner Music is reissuing a bunch of homegrown classics on vinyl.

The company has hit us with a girthy list of Aussie LPs that vinyl vultures will be able to add to their record crates in a few weeks’ time, including classics from the likes of Regurgitator, Goanna, Choirboys, Dannii Minogue, Taxiride, Fente, george, Warrumpi Band, Sunnyboys and Leonardo’s Bride.

WATCH: Regurgitator – ‘Polyester Girl’

[embedded content]

Here’s the rundown of all the reissues you can get your hands on next month:

Regurgitator – Unit

Regurgitator’s seminal LP Unit is getting a reissue treatment on egg yolk vinyl in honour of its 25th anniversary. The digital deluxe edition of the multiple ARIA Award-winning LP, which contains hits like ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘Black Bugs’ and ‘(The Song Formerly Known As)’, will also come packing 14 bonus tracks.

Frente – Marvin The Album

The quirky indie-pop band’s debut 1992 LP is turning 30 this year and its celebratory reissue includes six never-before-heard tracks from the vault, including a demo version of hit single ‘Accidentally Kelly Street’.

Goanna – Spirit Of Place

This LP from the Aussie rock legends is getting a reissue in honour of its 40th birthday, coming to you on both black vinyl and digital deluxe, the latter of which will include seven bonus tracks made up of vintage live recordings and demo versions.

Dannii Minogue – Girl

The 25th anniversary reissue of the pop diva’s third studio LP will be released on eco-friendly coloured vinyl.

Choirboys – Big Bad Noise

The Sydney pub rock icons are reissuing their double-platinum selling 1988 album, which features the smash hit ‘Run To Paradise’, in honour of its 35th birthday.

george – Polyserena

The iconic duo’s ARIA chart-topping debut LP is getting a vinyl reissue in honour of its 20th birthday.

Warumpi Band – Go Bush!

The Northern Territory Indigenous legends’ sophomore album is coming out on vinyl in honour of its 35th anniversary.

Leonardo’s Bride – Angel Blood

Packing the smash hit ‘Even When I’m Sleeping’, the duo’s ARIA-nominated debut LP is getting a reissue to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Taxiride – Garage Mahal

The beloved Aussie boyband’s sophomore record is getting a deluxe reissue in honour of its 20th anniversary, featuring six bonus tracks including B-sides, live performances from Tokyo and a remix of hit ‘Creeping Up Slowly’.

Sunnyboys – Sunnyboys 81-84

This band-curated collection in celebration of Sunnyboys’ 10 year anniversary of their reformation brings together hits, B-sides, band favourites and live tracks recorded in 1981 into a blue vinyl double LP and digital deluxe edition.

To get your hands on any of these big vinyl reissues you can hit up this link.

