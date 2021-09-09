‘These beautiful people’ saved Joshua Garcia

Pat Sugui, Aeriel Garcia, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla INSTAGRAM PHOTO/GARCIAJOSHUAE

ACTOR Joshua Garcia showed his gratitude and appreciation for his group of friends composed of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Sofia Andres and boyfriend Daniel Miranda, Ria Atayde, plus couple Pat Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.

Garcia wrote on his Instagram page (@joshuagarciae), “These beautiful people saved me from drowning in loneliness.”

He advised his followers who may be going through the same ordeal, “Surround yourselves with positive energies during these times, my friends, because there are days in our lives that we all need to swim on our own.”

Atayde commented, “I feel you. Definitely looking forward to more memories and moments with all of you!”

The group has been spending a lot of time together lately, with photos showing them at a beach and hanging out at the mansion and events venue Palacio de Memoria. The group also went camping in July.