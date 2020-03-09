“These celebrities are certified ‘Crash Landing On You’ fans”

Crash Landing On You has captured the hearts of many Filipinos. The Korean series, in fact, landed in the highest spot of the top 10 most popular releases of Netflix list in the Philippines.

Even Filipino celebrities have expressed their fascination for the show including Charo Santos, Jolina Magdangal, Ogie Alcasid, John Prats, among others.

Certified fan Jolina admitted that it was very hard to move on after she finished watching the series. She was also all praises for the storytelling and the production of the show.

“Ang hirap mag move on!! Nabilib talaga ako sa pag gawa ng storya ng mga Koreans. Pati sa pagkakadirek iba din talaga. Tulungan nyo ako mag move on.😩 Gusto ko pumunta ng Korea para magpapicture kay Hyun Bin!” Jolina said.

Check out the posts of various celebrities dedicated to the show below:

Charo Santos

Ogie Alcasid

John Prats

Vhong Navarro

Jolina Magdangal

Toni Gonzaga

I tells the story of a South Korean heiress named Yoon Se-ri who accidentally landed in North Korea where she met army officer Ri Jeong-hyuk.