These New South Whales Announce New Album, ‘TNSW’

Sydney-based punks These New South Whales have revealed that their third album, aptly titled TNSW, is coming this November 18th. The record follows on from their impactful records You Work For Us (2017) and I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do (2019), and promises to be “heavier than ever”.

From the album, These New South Whales have released ‘Rotten Sun’ – a new single that is a more than fitting companion to their track ‘Bending At The Knee’, released earlier this year. Jacked up and bristling with energy tailor made for the live TNSW experience, the single is pure These New South Whales chaos.

These New South Whales announce third album, TNSW

﻿

‘Rotten Sun’ has hints of a variety of influences; from the likes of Parquet Courts to Placebo, with the essential These New South Whales grit running throughout. The new single from the group is inspired by Ross J. Farrar’s (Ceremony) poem – also titled ‘Rotten Sun’ . The poem, according to TNSW frontman Jamie Timony, is one he can’t read “without crying”.

“I wanted to regurgitate it in my own way with these lyrics,” he explained. “The sun is slowly eating us all. Everything goes back to the great nothingness from whence it came. And there’s peace in that if we choose.”

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

DZ Deathrays Announce Local Support Acts For ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ Tour

Daniel Johns, Dune Rats & More Star In Trailer For These New South Whales’ New Mockumentary Series