“These old celeb photos make our hearts warm during quarantine”

Now that we have to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become difficult to spend time with our loved ones, especially if they live far away. Instead of being by their side, we have to resort to video calls and online messaging apps in order to be up-to-date with their lives and see how they’re doing.

Our favorite celebrities are also not immune to the lonely feeling of being unable to go outside, or bond with the people in their life.

However: they found the perfect time and opportunity to rediscover old photos hidden away in their homes—giving them a mix of nostalgia and joy during these trying times. Stars like Dimples Romana have found some interesting photos from way back, which they proudly—or not!—posted online.