“‘They embraced me without judgment’: Maxene Magalona credits new family for her ‘healing, transformation’”

Maxene Magalona: ‘Because of their unconditional love and support, I was able to find the courage to fight and stand up against my inner demons.’

This is what actress Maxene Magalona wrote as she expressed her gratitude to her husband, musician Rob Mananquil, and his family for being the inspiration behind her “healing and transformation.”

On Instagram on Thursday, the Eerie star posted a photo with her new family.

In the caption, she wrote: “‘Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give another person is to simply include them.’

“I’ve been receiving a lot of messages from people about how the way I’ve changed has been a source of inspiration for them but to be completely honest, I owe so much of my healing and transformation to my husband and his family who have done nothing but love and accept me ever since the day they met me.”

Maxene, 33, went on to thank her husband’s family for accepting and embracing her without judgment, “even when I was lost, mentally unstable and causing unnecessary drama.”

“Because of their unconditional love and support, I was able to find the courage to fight and stand up against my inner demons. No man is an island and I really believe it’s so important for people, especially those with mental health issues, to have a healthy support group,” she said.

Addressing her new family, whom she described as “beautiful and incredibly loving”, Maxene wrote: “I can’t thank you enough for your love and warmth that have truly helped me heal and grow. As my husband Rob would always say, ‘Love is the key.’”

Last May, Maxene revealed that she had been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or C-PTSD. It’s psychological disorder, she explained, brought about by prolonged and repeated interpersonal trauma.

“A couple of years ago, I found myself under a lot of stress, dealing with bouts of anxiety and having episodes of rage. I was an adult having embarrassing tantrums but I couldn’t really understand where all the anger was coming from. When I was drunk, I would punch and kick doors, cry uncontrollably and scream as though I was calling out for help. This was the reason I quit drinking alcohol and finally began seeking psychiatric help early last year,” she said.

“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” she added, before encouraging people to “end the stigma” towards those with mental health problems like herself.

She wrote: “I believe it’s time we #endthestigma of mental health and start talking about it so that those who need help won’t be afraid to seek it.

“Remember that #youarenotyourmind and although thoughts can be overwhelming, trust that you have the power to heal your past traumas and pain.”