Thierry Marty Appointed President of Kering North & South-East Asia Pacific

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kering announces the appointment of Thierry Marty as President of Kering North & South-East Asia Pacific, which includes Japan, Korea, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, effective from October 1st, 2021. This newly created position will reinforce Kering’s corporate team in APAC, supporting the long-term development of its Houses in the region.



Thierry Marty – Crédit PENN studio Korea

Jean-François Palus, Group Managing Director of Kering, said: "We are delighted to welcome Thierry Marty to reinforce Kering’s presence in North and South-East Asia Pacific. Having lived more than 20 years in Asia, he brings extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the luxury industry in these markets. We are convinced that he will add an important contribution to the implementation of our strategy in North and South-East Asia Pacific."

Thierry Marty will be based in Seoul and will report to Jean-François Palus. Kering’s organization in Greater China remains unchanged, with Jinqing Cai, President of Kering Greater China, leading the local corporate teams.

About Thierry Marty

Thierry Marty comes with over 20 years of luxury experience in Asia, and has lived in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul. He started his career at Deloitte before joining LVMH in 1995. His career took him from finance to general management roles at Fendi, Celine, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.