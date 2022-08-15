Third times the charm: OPPO wins again EISA’s ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2022-2023 AWARD breaks new ground with the EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2022-2023 AWARDOPPO2.jpg

The Find X5 Pro wins coveted EISA award for ADVANCED SMARTPHONE of the Year



The Enco X2 wins EISA award for IN-EAR HEADPHONES of the Year

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 August 2022 – Today, OPPO, one of the leading manufacturers of smart devices in the world, receives two prestigious awards: the “EISA ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2022-2023” award for the flagship handset, the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and the “EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2022-2023” award for the Enco X2 earbuds. The accolades were presented by the Expert Image and Sound Association (EISA), a coalition of 59 of the most reputable consumer electronics publications in the world.

Bingo Liu, President of OPPO Western Europe revealed:

“We are overjoyed to receive the EISA award for the innovation of the Find X5 Pro.” Winning the advanced smartphone award for third year in a row demonstrates our dedication to creating devices that exceed consumer expectations and provide premium out-of-this-world experiences. The Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphone imaging and premium design by incorporating industry-leading features that allow consumers to be their true selves and inspire their expression of individuality on their own terms. It’s an honour to be recognised for our efforts in upleveling the smartphone market but to also receive recognition for our latest IoT device is thrilling. Building on the momentum of the previous generation, Enco X, the Enco X2 redefines the audio experience while also serving as a fashion statement with its class-leading acoustic performance and elegant design.”

Paul Miller, President of EISA shared:



“Incorporating a superior camera system with advanced stabilisation technology, amazing battery capacity and a premium build, the impressive OPPO Find X5 Pro is a smartphone whose features define the current state-of-the-art. Inside the glass-fronted chassis (finished in white or black ceramic) resides a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. Combined with its 170mm LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, the Find X5 Pro offers an unbeatable specification – and with its powerful 50MP main camera complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens with OIS, we rate it currently the most advanced smartphone in the world, by far.”

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is the result of a decade of research and development into mobile camera systems. This has allowed OPPO to create the MariSilicon X, OPPO’s self-developed chipset, dedicated to bringing to life the beauty in front of the camera. The paradigm-shifting imaging technology made its debut within this industry-recognised smartphone powerhouse and changed the industry forever. The handset takes computational photography to the next level with a particular focus on low-light videography, where each frame has detail, clarity and dynamic range that excels in conjunction with OPPO’s 1 Billion Colour Capture technology.

Paul Miller, President of EISA further added:

“Key to the appeal of OPPO’s true wireless Enco X2 is the collaboration with audio specialist Dynaudio, but arguably the most important feature is an ability to record Dolby binaural stereo sound, a must-have function for modern content creators. A bold upgrade on its predecessor model, the Enco X2 features a new two-way coaxial driver arrangement, partnering an ultra-light, ultra-thin dynamic bass driver with quad-magnet planar unit that handles high frequencies to a rated 40kHz. Allied to these hardware innovations are advanced processing – including active noise cancelling – and high-quality DAC supporting 96kHz sample rates. OPPO’s earbuds feature special antibacterial tips and are dust/water resistant. This is a top-level wireless in-ear headphone mixing rich features with extremely good sound reproduction.”

The OPPO Enco X2 continues to provide premium true-to-life sound quality with its collaboration with Dynaudio. It features a coaxial dual-driver design, often only seen in high-end audio products. It offers an industry-leading noise cancellation capability with a 45 dB maximum depth and a 4 kHz maximum width. The 45dB depth helps you find a quiet corner, no matter where you are – whether at work, on a bus, or even in the air.

