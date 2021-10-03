Thirdy gets back at Kiefer; Paras, de Liaño take first wins in B.League

THIRDY Ravena got back at his older brother Kiefer as Kobe Paras and Juan Gomez de Liaño tasted their first respective wins in the Japan 2021 to 2022 B.League season on Sunday, featuring the Filipino basketball stars.

Thirdy and the San-en Neo Phoenix battled back from 18 points down in the second quarter, 33-51, against Kiefer and the home team, Shiga Lakestars, to clinch a 101-96 win in overtime at the Ukaruchan Arena.

San-en and Shiga figured in a nip-and-tuck battle in the final frame that resulted in an 85-deadlock and overtime. The Neo Phoenix proved to be steadier in the extra period, racing to a 92-85 lead to eventually win and avenge its 83-93 loss to the Lakestars on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Thirdy led San-en with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while the 27-year-old Kiefer unloaded 20 markers and seven dimes. Thus, San-en and Shiga opened their respective campaigns with a 1-1 slate, a record identical to Thirdy and Kiefer's first two game results as opponents.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old and Paras cooled down from a 25-point professional debut on Saturday, scoring only 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting with two rebounds this time around.

However, Paras' output ultimately helped his home team, Niigata Albirex BB, earn a 76-75 victory over Kyoto Hannaryz at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka, getting back at the very team that defeated them, 81-85, on Saturday.

Juan Gomez de Liaño, Paras' former University of the Philippines teammate, bounced back from a 2-point pro debut game on Saturday when he just played 3 minutes and 33 seconds.

Playing a total of 16 minutes and 20 seconds this time around, de Liaño proved that he could do better with more playing time, logging 10 points on a 4-of-9 shooting clip and 2 rebounds.

More importantly, his team, Earthfriends Tokyo Z, avenged its 82-89 defeat to home team Kagawa Five Arrows on Saturday with a 100-85 win this time at the Kanonji City Gymnasium for a 1-1 start to the season.