This Interactive Map Will Help You Locate Your Local Indie Record Store To Support

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 2, 2020

Australian record stores are one of the many industries which have been hit hard financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant restrictions around gathering in public. Perhaps most notably, it forced the postponement of Record Store Day this year, which tends to be the biggest trading day of the year for many music retailers around the world.

As many stores shutter their retail shopfront services, many are still receiving new stock and offering mail and local delivery services. As such, a new interactive map has been set up to make it easier for music lovers to get in contact with local record purveyors and support businesses in need by buying a record or two.

The new map is part of the broader #loverecordstores campaign, which is encouraging music lovers to share stories about their favourite record stores and great albums they’ve bought there. Hilltop Hoods are among the many artists who’ve gotten behind the campaign, shouting out mates Dune Rats in the process. Check out the hashtag #loverecordstores on social media to get involved.

Check out the map here, and if you’re in the financial position to do so, help a local record store survive and get some great new music to spin from home while you self-isolate. The map’s creators point out that it’s a non-exhaustive and ever-evolving list, so get in touch with your fave store if it’s not listed.