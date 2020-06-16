This is a time for kindness, not official distractions

ONLY a Congress that is out of touch with the hard realities on the Covid-19 ground would pass an anachronism called the “Anti-Terrorism bill.” The last thing that Filipinos are capable of doing at the moment is engaging in actual acts of terrorism or abetting terrorism. The public face of the Filipino in this time of the pandemic is Lolito Esteloso, the sorbetero from Tagum City. After getting bypassed for ayuda on his first try, he went back to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Tagum office to see if he was already off the list of the waitlisted and on the list of the beneficiaries. On the long, draining walk under the noonday heat on his second visit to the DSWD office, he collapsed into the hard ground, from cardiac arrest and real desperation.

He is now listed as a Covid casualty, one of the faceless, nameless casualties of the pandemic. The truth is his death is the story of a nation that was ill-prepared for the pandemic. And of a people desperately clutching at anything that resembles a lifeline in the time of the virus — a few thousand pesos, a few cans of sardines, a few kilograms of rice, a kilogram or two of about-to-rot vegetables.

If not the Tagum City sorbetero, it is the laid-off worker. Or the frustrated worker who has dropped out of the labor force for good due to the employment wasteland. Or the slave-wage worker who can’t afford a bike and has to walk several kilometers to and from work everyday due to the lack of public transportation.

The initial worry of contracting Covid-19, though a palpable worry, is now the secondary concern, obscured by the Everyman’s struggle for food to quell his hunger, for a job that can tide him over the next meal, for just the basic requisites of survival.

Committing terror acts and mayhem may be on top of the wish list of the hard-core oppositionists. But it is the kind of wish list that sees no thriving ground in a land consumed by the struggle of the huddled masses for just the basic requirements of the next meal.

The Filipino is weak, prostrate and utterly incapable of even imagining what terrorism is. There are no brave hearts, just a collection of people who fear the virus and want some food on the table. No amount of desperation would push the Everyman into plotting to rebel against the government. Desperate, yes, but prostrate too.

From what fictional context the Anti-Terrorism bill was written and passed by Congress, we do not know. Right now, the Everyman has two — only two — determined courses of action, and these are the search for food and jobs.

This makes the Anti-Terrorism bill a case of misplaced legislative overkill. And it is not even a solitary act of a distracted legislature that does not seem to know its priorities in the time of the novel coronavirus. Before the peak of the virus, with the initial infections and mortalities being tallied, the House of Representatives (HoR) unanimously passed a draft law that allows a 100-percent foreign ownership of vital public utilities — transportation and communications.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio wrote that the move of the HoR makes a travesty of constitutional amendments, amending the Constitution via the passage of an ordinary law. And that is unconstitutional. House Bill (HB) 78, the bill that was passed, does not even pass the test of constitutionality.

What pushed the HoR to do that? What is the sinister agenda — the agenda could only be sinister?

A few weeks after HB 78 was passed, two scary developments related to communications and transportation came to pass.

First, the oldest and most profitable TV network in the country, ABS-CBN Corp., went off the air, shut down by a routine order from the National Telecommunications Commission.

The NTC said the shutdown order was due to the lack of a valid congressional franchise. The HoR, from which franchises originate, sat on several bills that sought to extend the franchise, a very unusual move. Franchises of established TV stations do not face real hurdles in the renewal process because they have the track record, financial muscle, operational history, long records of tax contributions and jobs generation.

What is the connection of HB 78’s passage to the shutdown of the country’s oldest and most profitable network? Under HB 78, foreign interests may now grab the physical and operating assets of the shuttered network.

There is a parallel move from the executive branch on the amendment of the constitutional provision on the 60-40 percent ownership of public utilities.

This month, according to functionaries of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), some 2 million signatures would be presented to support the Charter change, to make it look like an initiative from the grassroots. The country is locked in an existential struggle against the virus and all its time, money and effort should be dedicated to the virus containment. Yet the DILG functionaries say never mind the awful timing. It is a DILG mandate, and it’s worth pursuing even under the most tragic and inappropriate of circumstances.

On the transportation side, you might have noticed that the operative word of the executive branch on the operation of Metro Manila buses is “consolidation.” This means that consortiums are being formed to service the transport needs of Metro Manila routes. This means the loss of personality of the individual operators as they are now subsumed under “consortiums.”

One thing though is very clear. If a foreign player wants to acquire the Metro Manila bus operators, the consortium would make the acquisition process easier. The acquisition of so many independent operators would be unwieldy and messy and the buy-out or takeover under a consortium would be much easier.

The legislative-executive distractions remind us of what took place in Canada’s British Columbia (BC) area during the peak of the pandemic. Dr. Bonnie Henry, the top medical personnel overseeing the control of the contagion, made a scientific presentation. At the end of the clinical discourse, she ended with these words.

This is the time to be kind, to be calm and to be safe, Dr. Henry wrote.

Those words are now printed on t-shirts, on bumper stickers, in public places across the breadth of the BC area.

Indeed, this is a time for kindness, not anti-terror bills and foreign takeovers.

Definitely not the time for the courts to convict journalists of cyberlibel, like the recent decision on Maria Ressa and Rey Santos Jr. Read the dispositive portion of Justice Hugo Black’s ruling on the case of the Pentagon Papers. That is how sacrosanct and inviolable press freedom is.