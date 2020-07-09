“This is how Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary”

Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz celebrated their eighth anniversary as a married couple on Wednesday, July 8.

On Instagram, the beauty queen-actress marked the occasion by posting a photo of herself with her husband in bed.

“Staying in bed a little longer, locking out the boys and letting them fend for themselves a bit,” she wrote in the caption.

“Happy Anniversary Jiampong ko. Alabyuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!” she added.

In their latest vlog titled Wedding Anniversary, uploaded on their YouTube channel The Alcaraz Family this Thursday morning, July 9, the couple shared how they spent their special day amid the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[embedded content]

“We celebrated our 8th wedding anniversary and went down memory lane by trying on our wedding gown and suit to check its condition and to see if it still fits!” they said.

“This is the first time since our wedding [on] July 8, 2012 that Lara opened the box that kept her wedding dress! It was such a sentimental moment,” they added.

The two then ended the night with a Korean-themed dinner date at home.

“Kakapanood ng K-drama,” the Kapamilya star said on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary loverz,” she added.

Lara and Marco married in civil wedding rites in Canada in 2010. They then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite in July 2012.

They have since welcomed two sons, Noah and Tobias.

Last April, the couple revealed that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

They later announced that they are expecting another baby boy, in a gender reveal party for their third child last June.

The Miss International 2005 titleholder is due to give birth in September.