This Is The Single Most Important Image In Astronomy's History One peek into a small part of the sky, one giant leap back in time. This small patch of sky represents less than 1/100,000,000th of the volume of the Universe, but reveals nearly 1,000 galaxies that had never been seen before. This small fraction of the original Hubble Deep Field image is a huge part of how we learned what our Universe looks like. (R. WILLIAMS (STSCI), THE HUBBLE DEEP FIELD TEAM AND NASA/ESA) But the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope compels us to add, "so far." Beginning with its 1990 launch, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope revolutionized our conception of the Universe.