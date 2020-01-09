“This is what Aga Muhlach has to say about not winning as Best Actor in MMFF”

Aga Muhlach shares thoughts on not being named as Best Actor.

Aga Muhlach shared his thoughts on not bagging the Best Actor trophy in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival. The actor headlined the movie Miracle in Cell No. 7.

“Sinong may ayaw non noh? Pero sa akin kasi, sa tagal ko na sa industriyang ito, I’ve had my share of mga ganyan na when I was younger I would really expect na in this award-giving body I want to win [pero] biglang talo ka. So I’ve learned not to expect and pati na ang mga tropeyo I’ve learned not to take that seriously, really. Ang tropeyo para sa akin ay kapag pinanood nila ‘yung pelikula ko,” he said.

[embedded content]

He added that winning an award does not define him. “Ang tropeyo gusto ko siya, masarap siya sa gabing iyon ‘pag nanalo ka pero pero kapag hindi ka nanalo it doesn’t change you,” he said.

Aga said that he is happy for Allen Dizon of “Mindanao” who bagged the Best Actor trophy.

“Kaya kung sino man ang manalo masaya ako para sa kanya like for Allen he won Best Actor, I’m like wow I know that feeling, ‘yung naransan ng nanalo masarap, congratulations,” he said.