“This is what Catriona Gray posted after Miss Universe Colombia pageant called her ‘Australian by birth but represented PH’”

Catriona Gray was a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe Colombia pageant.

“Filipina.”

This was what Catriona Gray posted on her Instagram Stories after she was introduced at the recently concluded Miss Universe Colombia pageant as “Australian by birth but represented the Philippines.”

Catriona was a judge in the said pageant which happened on November 17, Tuesday.

Fans were quick to call out the said pageant because of the said introduction.

“You can see Cat clearly not comfortable with the introduction,” one fan commented, sharing a video of the beauty queen during the introduction.

Video of Catriona’s introduction as judge at #MissUniverseColombia . “Australian by birth but represented Philippines after living for a few years there.” WTF? You can see Cat clearly not comfortable with the introduction pic.twitter.com/qeXOuRTnaK — SINJIN GLORIOUSTV Pineda (@thesinjinpineda) November 17, 2020

“Kaloka ‘yong host/organizers ng Ms Universe Colombia 2020, instead of simply introducing her as Miss Universe 2018, binanggit pa talaga ‘yong pagiging Australian ni Cat pero ni hindi man lang nila ma-spell ng tama ‘yong surname nong tao,” another netizen commented.

Just who is Catriona Garay? Kaloka ‘yong host/organizers ng Ms Universe Colombia 2020, instead of simply introducing her as Ms Universe 2018, binanggit pa talaga ‘yong pagiging Australian ni Cat pero ni hindi man lang nila ma-spell ng tama ‘yong surname nong tao. 😤 pic.twitter.com/W2r3YZNvs5 — FuturePedia MD 🇵🇹🇵🇭🇰🇷 (@hiram_ryu) November 17, 2020

Catriona was born and raised in Far North Queensland, Australia to a Scottish-born Australian father and a Filipino mother from Albay.

She moved to the Philippines in 2011 to pursue a modeling career in the country.

It can be recalled that her Australian roots also became a subject of controversy after she won the Miss Universe crown in 2018.

Amid the issues back then, Catriona dedicated her Miss Universe win to the Philippines.

“Philippines, what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I’ll forever be your Miss Philippines,” she said.