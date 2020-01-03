“This is what Catriona Gray would say to her 15-year-old self”

Catriona Gray took to social media to write an inspirational message as welcomed the new decade.

Catriona Gray marked the new year and the new decade with an inspirational message. The beauty queen penned a letter for her 15-year-old self on social media.

“Firstly, don’t be scared, daddy is going to beat the cancer. I know it seems scary now but he will still be by your side 10 years later, still singing along to Elvis tunes in the car and stealing all the chocolate from the fridge,” she wrote.

The beauty queen also talked about being patient in oneself.

“I know you’re beginning to feel the pressure of expecting to know what to do with your life. You won’t find it for a few years but it’s okay. But please be kind and patient with yourself. Like you’ve always done you’ll place the weight of the world on your shoulders. Trust in the process,” she stated.

READ: Catriona Gray hits 8 million followers on Instagram

Catriona said to never lose the faith in the process of searching for the work that is destined for one to do.

“Eventually, you’ll discover work that you love that makes you feel fulfilled. And it’s nothing that you’d expected, but its greater than you’ve ever, ever dreamed. Never, ever lose your faith. Sincerely, me. #2020,” she posted.

Catriona recently passed on her crown as Miss Universe and returned to the Philippines to pursue a career in music. She is also set to release a book under ABS-CBN publishing titled Conquering Your Universe.