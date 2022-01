The theory of cosmic inflation predicts a multiverse: an enormous number of Universes that experience hot Big Bangs, but each of those regions where a Big Bang occurs are completely separated from one another, with nothing but continuously inflating space between them. We cannot detect these other Universes, but their existence may not be avoidable in the context of inflation. (Credit: Geraint Lewis and Luke Barnes)

A wild, compelling idea without a direct, practical test, the Multiverse is highly controversial. But its supporting pillars sure are stable.

When we look out at the Universe today, it simultaneously tells us two stories about itself. One of those stories is written on the face of what the Universe looks like today, and includes the stars and galaxies we…