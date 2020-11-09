THIS THAT Festival 2021 Lineup Announced

Hold onto your butts friends because Australian live music has just turned another corner with the arrival today of a fully-fledged summer festival announcement in the form of the THIS THAT Festival 2021 lineup. Never has the phrase “it’s been a long time between drinks” been more applicable.

As well as hosting its sixth appearance in Newcastle, the 2021 festival will also expand to Queensland for the first time, kicking off on Saturday 13 February at the Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD followed by Wickham Park in Newcastle, NSW on Saturday 20 February.

Featuring on the all Aussie This That festival lineup will be the likes of Dune Rats, Hayden James, Mallrat, Client Liaison, WAFIA, Jack River, San Cisco and more.

Each of the legs will also feature some exclusive appearances with The Presets, The Rubens and Haiku Hands all locked in for Queensland sets. While the likes of WHAT SO NOT, The Chats, Confidence Man and ChillinIT set to tear up Newcastle stages.

Organisers also have a plan to make up for the vacuum of festivals in 2020 with a double for of THIS THAT in 2021. They as they plans to hold the festival in both February and October/November next year.

Last week the festival released a COVID 19 ticketing plan with information on how ticketholders will be affected in the event of capacity restrictions and/or postponement.

“The festival team is working with all levels of Government to ensure the February events can happen as planned in a COVID-19 world,” they say in a statement. “Safety measures will be in place and with the health safety of ticket holders the number one priority. ”

Catch the full lineup and dates below.

THIS THAT Festival 2021

THIS THAT MEMBERS PRE SALE: WED 11 NOV, 9AM LOCAL TIME

GENERAL ON-SALE: THU 12 NOV, 9AM LOCAL TIME

SATURDAY 13 FEBRUARY

SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL, QUEENSLAND

Tickets: This That

Lineup (in alphabetical order):

ALLDAY

BADRAPPER VS LUUDE

CHILLINIT (NSW only)

CLIENT LIAISON

CONFIDENCE MAN (NSW only)

CROOKED COLOURS

THE CHATS (NSW only)

DUNE RATS

ENSCHWAY

HAIKU HANDS (QLD only)

HAYDEN JAMES

JACK RIVER

KOTA BANKS

MALLRAT

THE PRESETS

THE RUBENS (QLD only)

SAN CISCO

SIPPY

SYCCO (NSW only)

WAFIA

WHAT SO NOT (NSW only)