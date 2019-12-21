HomeTopNews Philippines

This Week’s Festivals: Dec. 22-28, 2019

| December 21, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

Dec. 22 to 31: Kalamayan Festival

Christmas will be sweet for residents of Victorias in Negros Occidental as the city celebrates the Kalamayan Festival, whose name came from the word “kalamay,” which is Ilonggo for sugar.

Activities, which will run until New Year’s Eve, include a boodle fight, a musical show, a motor trade show, as well as a gift-giving and feeding program.

Maytinis Festival
An original Kawit tradition that takes place every Christmas Eve, a dramatic retelling of the Virgin Mary and Josephs search in Bethlehem for a place to stay called Panunuluyan. This re-enactment happens on the streets of Kawit with different floats depicting different biblical scenes from Adam and Eve up to Mary and Joseph.
Dec. 24: Maytinis Festival

A yearly Christmas tradition in Kawit, Cavite province, that features a procession of carriages meant to highlight the journey of Joseph and Mary’s search for an inn for Jesus Christ’s birth.

This year’s theme is “Maytinis: Mayamang Tradisyon, Pamana sa Kabataan Ngayon.”

KALAMAYAN FESTIVAL
VictoriasCity Turismo facebook page

Dec. 27: Binaybayon Festival

Residents of Baybay City in Leyte province pay homage to their patroness, Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, with the theme, “Love and Unity through the Immaculate Conception, our Merciful Patroness.”

Compiled by Kathleen de Villa, Inquirer Research

