This Week’s Festivals: Jan. 5 – 11, 2020

Jan. 5: Baggak Festival

Culmination of the 434th founding anniversary celebration of Bauang town in La Union province with the theme, “Rediscover Bauang.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival, which was launched in 1998, has helped draw more tourists to the town known for its pristine beaches.

There will be a cultural program, beauty pageant and fireworks display.

FEATURED STORIES

Jan. 5 to 10: Hinugyaw Festival

The city of Koronadal in South Cotabato province celebrates its growth and gains in the city’s 80th founding anniversary with the theme, “One People, One Big Dream, One Koronadal.” A highlight of the festival is the performance of the Koronadal Hinugyaw Cultural Dance Troupe, who has conserved the dances and songs of B’laan, an indigenous community in Mindanao.

Jan. 10 to 19: Sinulog Festival

Thousands of tourists and devotees flock to Cebu City to venerate the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu encased in a glass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in the 10-day festival.

A series of activities, such as Sinulog Festival Queen coronation, Sinulog sa Kabataan and solemn procession of the image of Sto. Niño, lead up to the much-awaited Sinulog Grand Parade.

Compiled by Kathleen de Villa, Inquirer Research

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ