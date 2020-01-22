This Year’s Triple J Hottest 100 Broke A New Record For Listener Votes

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 22, 2020

Throughout its triple decade history, voting in triple j’s Hottest 100 has firmly established itself as an essential summer ritual. From its humble beginnings (to vote in the OG poll in 1988, listeners wrote their favourite 10 tracks on the back of an envelope), millions of Aussie music fans now head online to share the tunes they loved over the past year.

This was no true than this time around, with triple j listeners breaking the voting record for the Hottest 100 by placing a jaw-dropping well over three million votes – 3,211,596 votes to be exact – up a huge 16.4% from last year.

The news comes directly from triple j, who’ve shared a bunch of other stats regarding the demographics behind this year’s voter base. 77.5% of votes were from people aged 30 and under, with 58.5% from people aged 24 and under, and 45.3% from people aged between 18-24.

In terms of gender, 55.5% of voters were female, 42.4% were male, and 2.1% were non-binary, unspecified or other.

This year’s Hottest 100 will be broadcast this Saturday, 25th January from midday, and you’ll be able to listen through FM or digital radio, stream on the triple j website or via the triple j mobile app.

This year’s poll has been a hotly contested race, with everyone from Tones and I to Denzel Curry tipped to score the coveted #1 spot.