Thomas Karst appointed as CEO of Skyborn Renewables Skyborn Renewables GmbH

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 28 March 2023 – Thomas Karst has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), replacing Achim Berge Olsen, who will remain with Skyborn as a member of the Strategic Advisory Board.

“We believe that offshore wind, one of the fastest growing renewables segments, will be critical to achieving net zero carbon targets and energy transition goals. At Skyborn, we are working to create one of the world’s leading offshore wind platforms. I am delighted that Thomas Karst, with his extensive industry experience and knowledge of Skyborn, will be leading the Skyborn team as they continue to deliver on this goal,” commented Raj Rao, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). “We thank Achim for his leadership and dedication in building this offshore wind organization over the past 20 years and his support as CEO over the past several months. We look forward to continuing to work with him as member of Skyborn’s Strategic Advisory Board.”

Thomas Karst has an international career that spans more than three decades of experience in executing international infrastructure projects. Having worked for companies such as Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Ørsted and Make Consulting, he has in-depth knowledge of the wind energy sector.

“There is great potential in Skyborn and the offshore wind power market, and I look forward to working together with all the dedicated employees in Skyborn to transform the company into a leading independent producer of renewable power,” said Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn.

Skyborn was launched by GIP, a leading independent global infrastructure investor, on 16 September 2022, following the acquisition of 100% of the business which was previously operated as wpd offshore.

In addition to Thomas Karst, the Skyborn Executive Team includes:

João Metelo, Chief Investment & Financial Officer (CIFO), a senior energy executive with over 23 years of international experience Morten Melin, Chief Operating Officer (COO), an industry expert with more than 25 years of on- and offshore wind experience Cathrin Browne, General Counsel, an experienced lawyer with renewable energy industry expertise from top-tier private practice and in-house positions

