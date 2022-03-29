Thornhill Announce 2022 National Tour Dates

Thornhill are taking Heroine on tour.

What we mean by that of course is that Thornhill are touring in celebration of their forthcoming sophomore album, Heroine.

Hot on the heels of the album’s release on Friday 3rd June, the Melbourne heavy troupe will hit the road on a nine-date Australian tour, hitting stages in Sydney (Lic/AA), Newcastle, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide (Lic/AA) and Perth.

The Thornies will also be bringing some mates along for the ride in the form of American rockers Dayseeker and local legends Gravemind and Banks Arcade.

Catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

Thornhill – Heroine 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Early bird tickets are onsale Wednesday, 30th March at 5pm AEST time.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, 1st April @ 10am local time via Destroy All Lines