Thousands of fish found on Oriental Mindoro beach

MANILA, Philippines–Thousands of small fish were found Monday morning on the beach after the seawater receded in a village in San Teodoro town, Oriental Mindoro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhoma Rabino Baliña, a resident of seaside Brgy. Lumangbayan, posted several photos on Facebook showing residents gathering fish.

Baliña, 26, said that while high tide and low tide are a normal phenomenon, it was the first time she experienced seeing thousands of live and dead fish trapped on their beach when the sea level fell.

FEATURED STORIES

“Simula po pagkabata dito na ako lumaki,” she told INQUIRER.net. “First time po ‘yan mga isda na naglabasan na sobrang dami. Ang iba po ay buhay at ang iba ay patay na.”

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ