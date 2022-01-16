Thousands of Music Lovers Join the HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Music Live

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a leading fixed-line operator and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, announced the HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Music Live was successfully held virtually on 14 January. Various talented musicians and bands took part and delivered stellar performances, demonstrating an extraordinary start for the 2022 campaign.



Local singer Endy Chow

In line with HGC’s belief in embracing a new era of diversity for Hong Kong through technology, the event confirmed the value of the branding campaign’s direction to inspire young people to be bold, pursue their dreams and let their uniqueness shine.

To cope with the latest anti-epidemic measures and ensure the safety of the audience and staff, HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Music Live was an all virtual concert, however the performances were all highly enjoyable and just as memorable.

Local singer Endy Chow and the band ToNick were among the evening’s highlights, delighting fans with some of their most popular songs. Joining them for the virtual gig were The Black Sheepee, Wondergarl and Chonotenki who also delivered exciting performances and a vibrant positive energy.

Besides local performers and bands, HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Music Live also invited two street performers – Xiaohainan who always perform at Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Tyler Tseng from Tamsui, to perform virtually, sharing their unique music styles and initiating interaction opportunities with the online audience in Hong Kong.

Having set the scene for its upcoming campaign with the online concert, HGC is now even more dedicated to inspiring local youngsters to pursue their dreams, embrace new challenges, and strive for innovation. Support for young people and musicians is more important than ever and in the future, HGC will continue to organize thought-provoking events, inviting performers from around the world, such as London, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok, to cheer up young people and enable them to shine bright on stage.

