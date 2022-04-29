Three in a Row: AOC is Top Gaming Monitor Brand AgainAGON-image.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 April 2022 – AOC has once again taken first place in market share for gaming monitors (100Hz and above) worldwide, according to the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker Q4 2021. It first captured the top slot in 2019 and has continued to lead the sector for the past three years.

As one of the world’s leading monitor and IT accessories brands, AOC has made great strides in gaming during this period, launching its sub-brand AGON by AOC to better consolidate its existing gaming line-up, extending the portfolio for casual gamers, competitive gamers, and ambitions esports players.

“We had to overcome many obstacles before we achieved our best sales performance worldwide last year and we want to give a huge thank you to all our customers. AOC will continue to develop cutting-edge gaming monitors and accessories for both mainstream and professional gamers,” says Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore.

AOC offers a large and ever expanding gaming monitor portfolio with numerous panel choices (IPS, VA, OLED), monitor sizes ranging from 24″ to 49″, various aspect ratios (16:9, 21:9, 32:9), resolution from Full HD up to Ultra HD and beyond (5120 x 1440), with refresh rates up to 360Hz and 0.1ms response time, AGON by AOC offers a gaming monitor for users of any budget and to meet any requirement.

AOC is not a newcomer in this sector and has been dedicated to the innovation and manufacturing of gaming monitors since 2014. Through understanding gamers’ passion and desire, AOC has collaborated with Porsche Design and RIOT Games on exclusive premium gaming monitors. AOC has also partnered up with successful e-sport organization G2 Esports, sponsoring various gaming events around the world, including Red Bull and ESL tournaments. In addition, AOC also hosted the highly competitive 3rd AOC Masters tournament online in APMEA and will continue to extend the power of AGON by AOC into gaming communities.

“As we move further into 2022, AOC will work tirelessly to maintain its position at the forefront of the gaming sector,” said Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore. “We are working on several exciting initiatives already, including a new collaboration monitor, introducing more advanced gaming features, as well as the upcoming AOC Masters 2022 tournament campaign. It will be an amazing gaming carnival for both gamers and fans. AOC will persist in developing its gaming monitors market strategy and we aim to continue to thrive by promoting whole gaming setups, with both monitors and IT accessories to create a dynamic eSport ecosystem.”

*Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker – Gaming Monitor 2019-2021 （≥100Hz）

Images: Download

