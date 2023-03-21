Three Men Sentenced to Life For Killing of XXXTentacion

Three men aged in their 20s have been found guilty of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Onfroy – during a robbery in June 2018. The three men, Michael Boatwright, 28, Trayvon Newsome, 24, and Dedrick Williams, 26, will each receive a sentence of life in prison.

As per Associated Press, first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Florida, where the three were convicted. The jury delivered the verdict after eight days of deliberations. Boatright, Newsome, and Williams will be officially sentenced in early April.

XXXTentacion Killers to Spend Life in Prison

Onfroy, who rose to fame after dropping singles on SoundCloud and releasing the breakthrough single ‘Look At Me!’, was killed in June 2018 while he was leaving a shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida. After being blocked from leaving the carpark, Boatright, Newsome, and Williams grabbed Onfroy’s Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000. Onfroy was shot repeatedly during the incident. He was 20 years old.

Onfroy was dogged by controversy in the last months of his life. In late 2017 he was jailed for witness tampering and witness harassment in a case related to a domestic violence incident from 2016. He was facing charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, and false imprisonment, among others. There were numerous other incidents of abuse and violence throughout his short career.

