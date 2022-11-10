Three New Partners Join Heidrick & Struggles in Asia Pacific Region

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added three partners to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific during October 2022.

“As the corporate and economic landscape becomes more challenging, companies are seeking high-performing and nimble leadership teams skilled in operating in a constantly changing environment,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “Christoffer, Jaideep, and Will bring a wealth of experience that will assist clients in building such leadership teams.”

Christoffer Black has re-joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner and the regional managing partner of the Corporate Officers Practice in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in the Tokyo office. With the immense growth opportunity in Asia Pacific and Middle East, Christoffer will bring his decades of experience from Europe and Asia to spearhead and set up this new practice, helping organizations appoint critical roles in their leadership team such as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Chief Supply Chain Officer, among others. Christoffer has more than 20 years of experience in leadership search and assessment, including an extensive record of recruiting chief financial officers and other senior leaders.

Jaideep Bajaj joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Singapore office and is also the regional managing partner of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Jaideep brings more than 12 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences executive search, focusing on specialist roles in market access, reimbursement, and medical affairs, and helping clients build capabilities that have a lasting impact on their businesses. Previously, he was with another global search firm.

William (Will) Hall joined Heidrick & Struggles as partner in the Tokyo office. Will specializes in placing leaders across a broad range of direct-to-consumer sectors, including entertainment, media, FMCG, luxury, retail, hospitality, as well as consumer tech, digital platforms, and start-ups in the digital sector. Previously, he was the founder and managing director of the Evander Group and was with another global search firm.

