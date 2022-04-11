Thrio Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Easy Innovation and Satisfying Critical Needs

In the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market, Thiro’s CCaaS platform offers fully containerized deployment, management, scaling, and redundancy with near 100% uptime and no maintenance windows.

SAN ANTONIO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the North American contact center industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Thrio with the 2022 North American Contact Center Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company purpose-built its CCaaS platform to satisfy critical unmet needs in the contact center market. It also enables easier ongoing innovation. Thrio engineered the platform to support long-term dominant design trends in the industry, such as being cloud-native and facilitating artificial intelligence (AI) throughout. This provides ultimate flexibility, whether customers want to lift their agents to the cloud or add new functionality as needs arise.



2022 North American Contact Center Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Thrio’s CCaaS platform was designed from the ground up to serve the most demanding enterprise deployments. It offers fully containerized deployment, management, scaling, and redundancy with near 100% uptime and no maintenance windows. The platform was built to secure and utilize an active topology that supports business continuity. Its geo-redundant deployments allow customers to move from one hypercloud region to another in a single click, hedging against the increase in service interruptions from public cloud providers. The platform takes advantage of WebRTC and allows agents to log on through mobile devices and accept calls even with limited connectivity options.

According to Nancy Jamison, Industry Director Information and Communication Technologies, “Thrio positions itself as ‘friction-free contact center as a service,’ reflecting the care taken in designing a next-generation platform that focuses on improving agent and customer experiences.”

The platform addresses challenges that legacy CCaaS providers face, such as enterprise-grade scalability and reliability. It is security-centered and HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, and GDPR certified. Thrio adopts a hands-on, consultative sales approach focused on using its technology to deliver rapid business innovation and drive a positive customer purchase experience. Customers receive a fast return on investment and creative solutions for growth from the first discovery call to go-live through its structured engagement process. The platform is easy to deploy and customize, gains feature parity with existing systems providers, and takes advantage of cloud flexibility to go beyond what exists in the marketplace without long, complex professional services engagements. Thrio is committed to innovation and creativity, and delivers greater customer ownership experience and price/performance value.

“The platform’s natively built AI and workflow capabilities make infusing AI and process automation across customers’ contact center environments fast and effective. The Thrio CCaaS platform and Thrio’s attentive customer success team enable companies of all sizes to modernize customer engagement,” explained Jamison. Thrio’s robust value proposition and commitment to innovation differentiate it in the industry. With its strong overall performance, Thrio earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the contact center industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About Thrio

For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered contact center platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents’ jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.

To learn more, please visit http://www.thrio.com.