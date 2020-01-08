“THROWBACK: Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo join forces in hilarious ‘Tala’ performance”

“Sharing my surprise mashup I did with my fave pop star Sarah Geronimo back in 2018 during my last concert. Thank you SG for sharing this moment with me!” said “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis.

Anne Curtis has joined the “Tala nation”.

Not by actually taking on the viral challenge, however, but by sharing a throwback video of her dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s hit even before its memorable choreography, featured in its 2016 music video, has taken a life of its own as an ubiquitous dance craze three years after its successful release.

On Instagram Tuesday, the “ It’s Showtime ” host posted a video of her sharing the stage with her “fave pop star” for a hilarious performance of “Tala” during her “ANNEKULIT, Promise Last Na ‘To” concert, in celebration of her 21st showbiz anniversary, last year.

“Since I can’t do my own cover just yet kasi baka bigla akong manganak. Hahahaha. Sharing my surprise mashup I did with my fave pop star SG back in 2018 during my last concert in celebration of my 21st anniv,” wrote Anne.

“I was so excited, nervous and happy (obvious naman sa mukha ko) to share the stage with her! You’ll see her prowess when she does her thang on stage!!!!! NAPAKAGALING! Haaaaay! Basta! Let’s see baka mag nasa 36th week na ako, I’ll give it a try. Ayaw paawat! Thank you SG for sharing this moment with me!” she added.

Anne is currently on a maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Erwan Heussaff. She is due to give birth to a baby girl in March.