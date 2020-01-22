“THROWBACK: Director Antoinette Jadaone shares ‘OTWOL’ teaser”

Director Antoinette Jadaone recalled the moment when they released the teaser of James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s series “On the Wings of Love.”

Director Antoinette Jadaone recalled the moment when they released the teaser for the final weeks of James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s now defunct TV series, On the Wings of Love.

“4 years ago, we released this teaser for the final weeks of On the Wings of Love. Good times. Twas a good run,” she remarked.

4 years ago, we released this teaser for the final weeks of On the Wings of Love. Good times. Twas a good run. 💜 pic.twitter.com/HGDO3qwAbU — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) January 22, 2020

This comes after James and Nadine announced last Monday, January 20, that they have broken up.

Aired in 2015, On the Wings of Love was James and Nadine’s first TV series together following the success of their 2014 movie Diary ng Panget.

READ: TIMELINE: James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s relationship

After the series ended, the two eventually fell in love with each other and admitted that they are officially dating during their “JaDine in Love” concert.