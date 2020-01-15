Thundercat Announces New Album ‘It Is What It Is’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 16, 2020

Revolutionary funk and R&B star Thundercat has announced his highly anticipated return today with the reveal of his fourth studio album, It Is What It Is.

To coincide with the album release, he’s also dropped the lead single, titled ‘Black Qualls’ and featuring Childish Gambino and Steve Arrington

“This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” he said in a statement.

“It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

It Is What It Is also features a stack of contributions from other artists, like Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Zack Fox and more.

Check out ‘Black Qualls’ below.

It Is What It Is is out Friday, 3rd April.