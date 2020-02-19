Thursday weather forecast: Cloudy with isolated rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to affect the country bringing light rains over most parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Panay Island will have cloudy skies and light rains, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) latest weather bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Pagasa said no flash floods nor landslides are expected.

