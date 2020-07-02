Thursday weather forecast: Hot, humid nationwide; afternoon rains possible

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will experience hot and humid weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Para sa Luzon area, makakaranas tayo ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon at sa dakong hapon at gabi ay mataas ang tsansa ng mga thunderstoms,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.
(In Luzon, we will experience hot and humid weather. In the afternoon, there is a high chance that thunderstorms will occur.)
Rojas said the thunderstorms may last up to two hours and will bring rain and strong winds.
“Makakaranas din ang buong Visayas ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon. Muli, mas mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms sa hapon at sa gabi. Makakaranas din ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang buong Mindanao. Sa dakong hapon, mas mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms,” he added.
(The Visayas regions will also experience hot and humid weather. Thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon and evening. There will also be hot and humid weather in the entire Mindanao. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are more likely)
Rojas said that thunderstorms in Mindanao, especially in areas near the Moro Gulf, could be stronger.
No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three to five days, Rojas added.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City/Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
