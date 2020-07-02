Thursday weather forecast: Hot, humid nationwide; afternoon rains possible

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will experience hot and humid weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Para sa Luzon area, makakaranas tayo ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon at sa dakong hapon at gabi ay mataas ang tsansa ng mga thunderstoms,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

(In Luzon, we will experience hot and humid weather. In the afternoon, there is a high chance that thunderstorms will occur.)

Rojas said the thunderstorms may last up to two hours and will bring rain and strong winds.

“Makakaranas din ang buong Visayas ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon. Muli, mas mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms sa hapon at sa gabi. Makakaranas din ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang buong Mindanao. Sa dakong hapon, mas mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms,” he added.

(The Visayas regions will also experience hot and humid weather. Thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon and evening. There will also be hot and humid weather in the entire Mindanao. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are more likely)

Rojas said that thunderstorms in Mindanao, especially in areas near the Moro Gulf, could be stronger.

No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three to five days, Rojas added.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:



Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City/Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

